JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NALCO Q3 PAT down 67% YoY due to lower volumes and higher input costs
Business Standard

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.86% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.86% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.234.58 58 OPM %2.077.64 -PBDT0.130.35 -63 PBT0.110.35 -69 NP0.080.30 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 10:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU