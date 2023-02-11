Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 57.86% to Rs 7.23 croreNet profit of Emrald Commercial declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.86% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.234.58 58 OPM %2.077.64 -PBDT0.130.35 -63 PBT0.110.35 -69 NP0.080.30 -73
