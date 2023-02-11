JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 26.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Thermax wins Rs 252-cr order to renovate ESPs
Business Standard

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 57.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.20 25 OPM %56.0050.00 -PBDT0.160.38 -58 PBT0.160.38 -58 NP0.160.38 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU