Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 57.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.250.2056.0050.000.160.380.160.380.160.38

