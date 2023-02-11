Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 57.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.20 25 OPM %56.0050.00 -PBDT0.160.38 -58 PBT0.160.38 -58 NP0.160.38 -58
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
