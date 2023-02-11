JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 26.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 267.26 crore

Net loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 267.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.26225.86 18 OPM %1.226.61 -PBDT-3.446.21 PL PBT-8.700.33 PL NP-8.2023.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU