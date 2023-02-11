Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 267.26 crore

Net loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 267.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.267.26225.861.226.61-3.446.21-8.700.33-8.2023.68

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)