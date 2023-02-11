Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 267.26 croreNet loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 267.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.26225.86 18 OPM %1.226.61 -PBDT-3.446.21 PL PBT-8.700.33 PL NP-8.2023.68 PL
