HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd falls around 1%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.9, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.55% rally in NIFTY and a 9.09% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 352.9, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 10873.65. The Sensex is at 36338.69, down 0.15%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 9.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11488.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.82 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 57.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU