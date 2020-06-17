REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Den Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.36 crore in the December 2019 quarter
REC consolidated net profit rises 29.81% in the December 2019 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen standalone net profit rises 8.27% in the December 2019 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 7841.48 croreNet profit of REC declined 62.16% to Rs 473.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1252.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 7841.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6649.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.40% to Rs 4972.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5741.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 29929.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25399.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7841.486649.65 18 29929.7825399.02 18 OPM %70.7086.91 -86.6993.29 - PBDT667.791643.38 -59 7041.758098.73 -13 PBT664.231641.10 -60 7029.988090.44 -13 NP473.991252.66 -62 4972.275741.38 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU