REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of REC declined 62.16% to Rs 473.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1252.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 7841.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6649.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.40% to Rs 4972.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5741.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 29929.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25399.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

