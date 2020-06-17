REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 7841.48 crore

Net profit of REC declined 62.16% to Rs 473.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1252.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 7841.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6649.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.40% to Rs 4972.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5741.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 29929.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25399.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7841.486649.65 18 29929.7825399.02 18 OPM %70.7086.91 -86.6993.29 - PBDT667.791643.38 -59 7041.758098.73 -13 PBT664.231641.10 -60 7029.988090.44 -13 NP473.991252.66 -62 4972.275741.38 -13

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 18:11 IST

