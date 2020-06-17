Lumax Auto Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 216.80 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies declined 36.90% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 216.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.07% to Rs 59.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 942.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 957.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales216.80235.94 -8 942.36957.65 -2 OPM %3.376.70 -7.237.71 - PBDT14.9521.54 -31 96.46107.03 -10 PBT8.4614.91 -43 69.5184.58 -18 NP6.269.92 -37 59.5359.57 0
