Govind Poy Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Govind Poy Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Naval facility in AP designs portable MOM to connect 1 oxygen cylinder to six patients
Suffering from lung disease, girl carries oxygen cylinder to examination hall in Bareilly
Ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen: Centre to states
National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 1.72 croreNet Loss of Govind Poy Oxygen reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.722.04 -16 7.568.15 -7 OPM %-4.654.41 -2.250.86 - PBDT-0.090.08 PL 0.120.08 50 PBT-0.150.04 PL -0.11-0.07 -57 NP-0.14-0.01 -1300 -0.12-0.10 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU