Transglobe Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Transglobe Foods reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
