Panacea Biotec receives manufacturing license for Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec announced the receipt of manufacturing license from Drug Controller General (India) for Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 pursuant to its collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (Russia's sovereign wealth fund).

The license is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India.

The batches produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. The said batches have successfully passed all the checks for quality parameters both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on 12 April 2021 and vaccination against Covid-19 with the Russian vaccine started on 14 May 2021.

