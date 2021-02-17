Volumes soar at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 54.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 110.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49089 shares

UCO Bank, ITI Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 February 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 54.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 110.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49089 shares. The stock gained 13.66% to Rs.459.00. Volumes stood at 19233 shares in the last session.

UCO Bank clocked volume of 645.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.14.30. Volumes stood at 78.08 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 46.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.40% to Rs.129.60. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 10.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.89% to Rs.2,576.20. Volumes stood at 84198 shares in the last session.

Greaves Cotton Ltd clocked volume of 188.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.81% to Rs.113.60. Volumes stood at 66.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)