S P Apparels spurts on bagging new orders

S P Apparels surged 13.29% to Rs 199.50 after the company said that it bagged orders worth Rs 25 crore.

The apparels maker said that its current order stood at Rs 240 crore.

S.P. Apparels is a leading Indian manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and children. The Group provides end-to-end garment manufacturing services from grey fabric to finished products.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged to Rs 19.65 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 1.93 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 18.5% YoY to Rs 209.54 crore.

In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 141.09% while the benchmark Sensex has added 36.11% during the same period.

