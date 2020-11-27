Hero MotoCorp appoints COO cum Chief Human Resources Officer

Hero MotoCorp appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp effective 01 January 2021 and report to Dr.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of Hero MotoCorp has approved the appointment.

