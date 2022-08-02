Hero MotoCorp declines after muted July auto sales

Hero MotoCorp slipped 1.88% to Rs 2787.40 after the company said that it had sold 445,580 units in July 2022, which is lower by 2% as compared with 454,398 units sold in July 2021.
While sales in the domestic market rose marginally to 430,684 units, exports fell by 41% to 14,896 units in July 2022 over July 2021.
The company sold 421,288 units of motorcycles (down 1% YoY) and 24,292 units of scooters (down 20% YoY) during the period under review.
Hero MotoCorp said that the normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest along with the upcoming festive season is expected to keep the sentiments positive and help build the momentum further.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.
The two-wheeler major's standalone net profit declined 27.51% to Rs 627.05 crore on 14.55% fall in net sales to Rs 7,421.73 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
