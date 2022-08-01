Bharat Electronics board to mull bonus issue on 4 August

The board of the state-run company will consider bonus issue of shares on 4 August 2022.

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) jumped 2.80% to settle at Rs 282.75 on the BSE.

On the BSE, 19.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter today compared with average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 287.75 and a low of Rs 272.95 during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 287.75 today, 1 August 2022. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.4 on 9 August 2021.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 23.20% compared with 9.84% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past three months, gaining 18.80% as against Sensex's 1.85% rise.

The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 53.09% as against Sensex's 10.51% rise.

State-run BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 31 March 2022.

BEL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 431.49 crore in Q1 FY23, steeply higher from Rs 11.15 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales soared 95.8% YoY to Rs 3,063.58 crore in Q1 FY23.

