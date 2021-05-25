Grasim Inds, Bank of India, GMM Pfaudler in focus

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP with Sebi
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP with SEBI
Aditya Birla Fashion jumps after CCI approves deal with Flipkart
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes acquisition of 51% stake in Sabyasachi
Board of Birla Tyres approves addition to senior management team
-
On a consolidated basis, Grasim Industries' net profit jumped 14% to Rs 1,715 crore on 26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 24,398.92 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Bank of India said that the bank has decided to exercise call option on Bank of India Tier II Bonds Series XIII and declare 6 June as Record Date for this purpose. The bonds were issued on 7 July 2016 and carry a coupon rate of 8.57% pa, payable annually with call option on 7 July 2021.
GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) has announced that it has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021. The new facility will immediately enhance the company's capacity in Heavy Engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand our Glass Lining business.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries will be in focus as Clarios ARBL Holding is reportedly likely to sell 1.71 crore shares or 10% stake in the company for an aggregate $174 million. The floor price fixed at Rs 746 per share.
Bal Pharma announced the launch of Favipiravir formulation into Indian market, under the brand name BALflu. Favipiravir is an emerging anti viral drug used for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU