Grasim Inds, Bank of India, GMM Pfaudler in focus

On a consolidated basis, Grasim Industries' net profit jumped 14% to Rs 1,715 crore on 26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 24,398.92 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Bank of India said that the bank has decided to exercise call option on Bank of India Tier II Bonds Series XIII and declare 6 June as Record Date for this purpose. The bonds were issued on 7 July 2016 and carry a coupon rate of 8.57% pa, payable annually with call option on 7 July 2021.

GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) has announced that it has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021. The new facility will immediately enhance the company's capacity in Heavy Engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand our Glass Lining business.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries will be in focus as Clarios ARBL Holding is reportedly likely to sell 1.71 crore shares or 10% stake in the company for an aggregate $174 million. The floor price fixed at Rs 746 per share.

Bal Pharma announced the launch of Favipiravir formulation into Indian market, under the brand name BALflu. Favipiravir is an emerging anti viral drug used for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection.

