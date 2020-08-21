Hero MotoCorp Ltd in demand

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3013, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% gain in NIFTY and a 15.41% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3013, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11398.65. The Sensex is at 38519.81, up 0.78%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 8.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7911.6, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3009.95, up 1.89% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% gain in NIFTY and a 15.41% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)