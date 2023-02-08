Hero MotoCorp Ltd Slides 2.03%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 5.53% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.26% drop in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 2.03% today to trade at Rs 2599.75. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.59% to quote at 30068.29. The index is up 2.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 1.64% and Uno Minda Ltd lost 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 16.52 % over last one year compared to the 4.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 5.53% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11940 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7413 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2939.35 on 18 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2148 on 08 Mar 2022.

