Apollo Micro Systems bags orders worth Rs 44 cr

"We are pleased to inform that Company has bagged projects, worth INR 43.98 Crores," Apollo Micro Systems said in a statement on 7 February 2022.

Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in design, development and assembly of custom built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. The company caters to aerospace, defense & space, railways, automotive and home land security markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 19.64% to Rs 3.29 crore on 13.42% rise in net sales to Rs 52.06 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

The company's board will consider Q3 results on 10 February 2023.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% to settle at Rs 314.25 on Tuesday.

