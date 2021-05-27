Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3002.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.63% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% jump in NIFTY and a 72.08% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3002.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51088.2, up 0.14%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10437.8, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3005.35, up 1.22% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 30.63% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% jump in NIFTY and a 72.08% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)