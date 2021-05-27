United Spirits Ltd soars 1.62%, rises for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.4, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.4, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51088.2, up 0.14%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 11.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34815.7, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 599.85, up 1.56% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 105.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

