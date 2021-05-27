ICICI Bank Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 652.7, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.69% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.44% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34684.2, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

