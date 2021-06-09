Hero MotoCorp Ltd stays supported

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3075.95, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.19% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3075.95, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15784.25. The Sensex is at 52395.09, up 0.23%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 8.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10873.9, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3082.7, up 0.56% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 34.19% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)