Archies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Compucom Software Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2021.

Archies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 18.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50238 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 12.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69070 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 60.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22759 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 19.95% to Rs 46.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd exploded 19.93% to Rs 12.82. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16083 shares in the past one month.

