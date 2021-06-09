Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Gati Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2021.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2036.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63726 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd spiked 18.06% to Rs 10.33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 137.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gati Ltd surged 16.37% to Rs 147.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd spurt 13.14% to Rs 166.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12373 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd added 12.57% to Rs 1361.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14483 shares in the past one month.

