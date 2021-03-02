Hero MotoCorp reports 1.45% rise in total sales in February

Hero MotoCorp reported a 1.45% increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February 2021 from 4,98,242 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic sales were at 4,84,433 units in February 2021 as against 4,80,196 units in February last year. Exports rose to 21,034 units as compared to 18,046 units.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 March 2021. Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 3.8% to settle at Rs 3,349.95 yesterday.

The growth in sales - despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing - has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company.

Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

