Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Huhtamaki India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2021.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 6.28 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd tumbled 4.92% to Rs 529.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd crashed 4.82% to Rs 1028.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16381 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd pared 4.80% to Rs 1325.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11897 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd corrected 4.44% to Rs 275.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16919 shares in the past one month.

