Atul Auto auto sales tank 45% YoY in Feb

The company's total sales slumped 45.32% to 1,613 units in February 2021 from 2,950 units in February 2020.

Sequentially, the company's auto sales slipped marginally by 0.98% in February 2021 from 1,629 units sold in January 2021. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2021.

Shares of Atul Auto soared 8.23% to Rs 206.35 on BSE. Atul Auto manufactures three-wheeler auto vehicles.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 94.6% to Rs 1.06 crore on a 47.5% decline in net sales to Rs 100.09 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)