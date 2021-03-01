Tata Motors gains after sales jump 51% YoY in Feb

Tata Motors rose 1.78% to Rs 328.75 after the company's sales in the domestic & international market for February 2021 increased by 51% to 61,365 vehicles compared with 40,619 units during February 2020.

The company's domestic sales increased by 54% to 58,473 units in February 2021 as against 38,002 units in February 2020.

While the company's domestic commercial vehicle sales have risen by 21% to 33,966 units, domestic passenger vehicle sales have increased by 119% to 27,225 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

"February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors PV in nearly 9 years (107 months)," the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

