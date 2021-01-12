Hero MotoCorp strengthens presence in Central America

Appoints new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras

Hero MotoCorp has reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with aggressive expansion plans for both countries.

Hero MotoCorp has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets.

Grupo Casa Pellas - one of biggest economic groups and the leading motorcycles, cars and trucks company in Nicaragua with 107 years of experience - has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in the country.

The Company has appointed Movesa S.A., as its exclusive distributor in Honduras. Movesa S.A. is one of the most important companies in Honduras with 14 years of experience in the motorcycle market.

