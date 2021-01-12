Tata Motors Group global wholesales rise 1% in Q3 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 278,915 nos., higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365 nos., lower by 4%, over Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY21 were at 1,88,550 nos., higher by 4% as compared to Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,19,658 vehicles (**JLR number for Q3 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 17,078 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 22,466 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 97,192 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unsolicited subsidiary for JLR.

