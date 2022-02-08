Adani Wilmar, Biocon, TVS Motor in focus

Adani Wilmar: Shares of Adani Wilmar will debut on the bourses today, 8 February 2022. The issue price is Rs 230 per share.

Biocon: Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, received approval of its ANDA for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets from the US FDA. This product is indicated for use in the prevention of certain fungal infections in patients with severely weakened immune systems and is available in 100mg strength.

National Aluminium Company: The company reported 246% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 831 crore on 58.59% rise in total revenue to Rs 3773 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported 9% rise in net profit to Rs 288 crore on 5.84% rise in operating revenue to Rs 5706 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

Castrol India: The company reported net profit of Rs 758.10 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 188.60 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 4240.50 crore from Rs 1103 crore.

Tata Steel Long Products: A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on February 10, 2022, to consider, inter alia, a proposal for raising of funds by way of preferential issue of equity and/or preference securities or any debt issue or any other method and for determination of issue price.

