ITC, Lupin, Adani Power in focus

ITC: The company reported 12.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4156.20 crore on 31.3% rise in gross revenue rose to Rs 16633.86 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21. The board has recommended Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.25 per share for the financial year ending 31st March, 2022.

Lupin: The pharma company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 549.1 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 441.2 crore in Q3 FY21. Total revenue rose 3.6% to Rs 4160.9 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.

Adani Power: Consolidated total income for Q3 FY 2021-22 stood lower at Rs.,5,594 crore, as compared to Rs. 7,099 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21. Total comprehensive income after tax was Rs. 233 crore for Q3 FY 2021-22, as compared to loss of Rs. 289 crore for Q3 FY 2020-21.

PB Fintech: The company informed that a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of PB FINANCIAL ACCOUNT AGGREGATORS PRIVATE LIMITED has been incorporated to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator.

OnMobile: OnMobile recently partnered with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, to launch its mobile cloudgaming platform ONMO, a unique mobile gaming offering that blends cloud streaming, social e-sports, and AI to provide an immersive gaming experience.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)