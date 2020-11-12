Power Grid, Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 20.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,094.10 crore on 2.36% increase in total income to Rs 9,887.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shree Cement reported 69.65% rise in net profit to Rs 526.97 crore on 9.48% increase in total income to Rs 3,353.33 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 101.33% surge in net profit to Rs 801.54 crore on 40.48% increase in total income to Rs 4,572.96 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Coal India reported 16.31% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,948.12 crore on 1.03% increase in total income to Rs 22,238.61 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported 54.45% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 323.20 crore on 25.86% fall in total income to Rs 2,581.00 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon reported 308.13% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.26 crore on 15.95% rise in total income to Rs 1,224.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

