Tata Steel, ONGC, HAL to be watched

Tata Steel reported 54.03% slide in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,565.41 crore on 7.29% increase in total income to Rs 37,492.84 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

ONGC reported 18.95% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,335.31 crore on 16.46% fall in total income to Rs 86,228.02 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported 1.04% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 615.22 crore on 41.37% increase in total income to Rs 4,941.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Sadbhav Engineering reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 15.94 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 40.02% to Rs 620.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

