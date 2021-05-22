Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all its plant

From 24 May 2021

Hero MotoCorp announced that the company is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from 24 May 2021.

The Company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand - from Monday, 17 May 2021.

The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India - Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from 24 May 2021. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from 24 May 2021.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

