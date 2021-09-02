Hero MotoCorp total sales tumble 22% YoY in Aug

The two-wheeler major's total sales dropped 22.34% to 4,53,879 units in August 2021 as against 5,84,456 units in August 2020.

Sequentially, total sales fell marginally by 0.11% last month from 4,54,398 units in July 2021.

Domestic sales slumped 24.18% to 4,31,137 units in August 2021 as against 5,68,674 units in August 2020. Export sales surged 44.10% to 22,742 units in August 2021 compared with 15,782 units in August 2020.

Hero MotoCorp has further augmented its motorcycle portfolio in Bangladesh with the launch of Hero Hunk 150R in the month of August. The bike has been developed especially for the Bangladesh market and delivers good experience with its new-age experience and riding style.

Hero MotoCorp is also gearing up for the upcoming festive season, and with several positive indicators, such as the decent monsoon resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, and the several government schemes in the social sector, the Company remains optimistic about demand in the coming months.

The two-wheeler major reported a 343.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.46 crore on 85.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,502.80 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp lost 0.40% to Rs 2,730 on BSE.

