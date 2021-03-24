Hero MotoCorp to increase vehicle prices from April

Hero MotoCorp after market hours yesterday said that the company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 0.83% to settle at Rs 3067.15 yesterday.

The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer. The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs. 2500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

Seperately, Hero MotoCorp said the company has launched the new Destini 125 'Platinum' edition. Coming close on the heels of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum, the new scooter further extends the diverse range of offerings in Hero's scooter portfolio. The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at Rs. 72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

