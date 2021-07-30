Hero MotoCorp starts retail operations in Mexico

In keeping with its aggressive expansion plans in its global business, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has started retail sales in the key market of Mexico.
The Company has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers.
These include popular motorcycles such as the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter.
Hero MotoCorp has a renewed Global Business strategy of R4 - Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize. With this strategy the Company has significantly enhanced its global operations both in terms of volumes and presence.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU