Hero MotoCorp starts retail operations in Mexico

In keeping with its aggressive expansion plans in its global business, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has started retail sales in the key market of Mexico.

The Company has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers.

These include popular motorcycles such as the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter.

Hero MotoCorp has a renewed Global Business strategy of R4 - Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize. With this strategy the Company has significantly enhanced its global operations both in terms of volumes and presence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)