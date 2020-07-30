Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 72.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.48% to Rs 43.62 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences declined 72.04% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 43.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.83% to Rs 29.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 183.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.6252.23 -16 183.27178.07 3 OPM %16.4833.49 -30.2338.21 - PBDT9.4421.00 -55 54.4068.61 -21 PBT6.2416.93 -63 41.3356.86 -27 NP2.749.80 -72 29.1741.57 -30
