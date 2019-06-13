JUST IN
Blue Pearl Texspin announces resignation of company secretary

With effect from 12 June 2019

Blue Pearl Texspin announced the resignation of Payal Jeerawala, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 12 June 2019. Arun Kumar Sharma will act as the Compliance Officer of the Company till the time company appoints a new Compliance officer.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:03 IST

