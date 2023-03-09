Greatship (India) takes delivery of a Anchor Handling Tug cum Supply Vessel

Greatship (India) (GIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company, has taken delivery of a 2007 built 80T Anchor Handling Tug cum Supply Vessel (AHTSV), Greatship Amaira.

The Company had contracted to buy the vessel in January 2023.

With the delivery of Greatship Amaira, GIL and its subsidiaries currently own and operate four PSVs, nine AHTSVs, two MPSSVs, four R-class Supply Vessels and four Jack up rigs.

