HFCL bags Rs 207-cr order from Reliance

HFCL bagged purchase orders aggregating to Rs 206.67 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services and Reliance Retail for supplying optical fiber cables.

The order involves supplying of various types of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications. The domestic order has to be executed by June 2023.

HFCL is engaged in a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optic fibre and optic fibre cable (OFC).

On consolidated basis, HFCL's net profit rose marginally to Rs 81.86 crore on 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,173.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of HFCL fell 3.54% to Rs 68.05 on Friday, 27 January 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)