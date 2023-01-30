JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2022 quarter

US Market rises on sign of moderating inflation
Business Standard

HFCL bags Rs 207-cr order from Reliance

Capital Market 

HFCL bagged purchase orders aggregating to Rs 206.67 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services and Reliance Retail for supplying optical fiber cables.

The order involves supplying of various types of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications. The domestic order has to be executed by June 2023.

HFCL is engaged in a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optic fibre and optic fibre cable (OFC).

On consolidated basis, HFCL's net profit rose marginally to Rs 81.86 crore on 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,173.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of HFCL fell 3.54% to Rs 68.05 on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 08:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU