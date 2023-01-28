NTPC Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 4,777 cr

The state-run power major's consolidated net profit rose 6.18% to Rs 4,776.61 crore on 33.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,601.84 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax surged 36.15% to Rs 8,341.82 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 6,127.08 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 32.34% year on year to Rs 37,007.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. Fuel cost in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 21,927.25 crore, registering a growth of 28.59% YoY.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin declined to 20.22% in Q3 FY23 as against 24.45% reported in Q3 FY22. Net profit margin reduced to 10.88% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 13.90% posted in the same period last year.

The Group's total installed capacity increased to 70,884 megawatt (MW) as on 31 December 2022 from 6,757 MW posted on 31 December 2021. NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended December 2022 was 78.646 billion units (BU) as compared to 75.674 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Coal production (from captive mines) in quarter ended December 2022 stood at 5.35 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 4 MMT recorded in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the December quarter was at 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT in the quarter ended December 2021. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm rose to 1.57 MMT in December quarter from 0.52 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 68.85% in the quarter ended December 2022 as compared with 67.72% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The date of payment/ dispatch of dividend shall be 24 February 2023.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.21% to settle at Rs 166.30 on Friday, 27 January 2023.

