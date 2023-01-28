Vedant Fashions Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 150 cr

Vedant Fashions reported 17.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.35 crore on 14.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 441.43 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax grew 18.1% to Rs 201.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 170.96 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses advanced 10.8% year on year to Rs 249.46 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of raw material used stood at Rs 38.52 crore (up 9.4% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 15.28 crore (down 14.68% YoY).

Vedant Fashions is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading and sale of readymade ethnic wear for men, women and kids primarily in India under the brand names Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan.

The scrip advanced 1.63% to settle at Rs 1,159 on Friday, 27 January 2023.

