Tata Motors EV sales witness strong growth in FY22

Tata Motors announced that the company's passenger electric vehicle sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% over FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% over Q4 FY21 and EV sales for March 2022 were also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% over March 2021.

