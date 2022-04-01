Tata Motors EV sales witness strong growth in FY22

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors, PPS Motors join hands to launch first dealership in Chennai
Indices witness sharp recovery; Nifty above 17,200 level
Tata Motors Q3 FY22 auto sales up 26% YoY
Tata Motors-DVR leads gainers in 'A' group
Tata Motors skids after Q3 FY22 retail sales drop 38% Y-o-Y to 80,126 units
-
Tata Motors announced that the company's passenger electric vehicle sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
The annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353% over FY21. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432% over Q4 FY21 and EV sales for March 2022 were also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377% over March 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU