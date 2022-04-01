Tata Motors March sales volumes growth 27%

-
Tata Motors sold 2,43,459 units in Q4 FY22 compared to 1,91,373 units in Q4 FY21, recording a growth of 27%.
The company recorded 30% growth in March 2022 domestic sales at 86,718 units. For Q4 FY22, the domestic sales rose 28% to 2,33,078 units over Q4 FY21.
For FY22, the domestic sales rose 49% to 6,92,554 units over FY21.
The domestic sales include commercial vehicle (CV) domestic sale of 44,425 units in March, higher by 21% over March 2021. CV domestic sales in Q4 FY22 grew 12% to 1,10,027 units over Q4 FY21 and for FY22 rose 33% to 3,22,182 units over FY21.
The domestic sales include passenger vehicle (PV) domestic sale of 42,293 units in March, higher by 43% over March 2021. PV domestic sales in Q4 FY22 grew 47% to 1,23,051 units over Q4 FY21 and for FY22 rose 67% to 3,70,372 units over FY21.
