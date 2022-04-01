Board of Vikram Thermo (India) approves bonus issue of 4:1

-
ALSO READ
Vikram Thermo (India) to consider bonus issue on April 1
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit declines 41.31% in the December 2021 quarter
Board of Ducon Infratechnologies approves issue of bonus shares
Board of Vipul Organics approves bonus issue of 1:4
Deep Polymers to consider bonus issue and rights issue
-
At meeting held on 01 April 2022The Board of Vikram Thermo (India) at its meeting held on 01 April 2022 has approved the increase in authorised share capital to Rs 32 crore dividend into 3.20 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. The Board also approved issue of bonus equity shares in ratio of 4 bonus shares for every one equity share held by the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU