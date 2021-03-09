HFCL, VVDN Tech to jointly set up model PM-WANI village in Haryana

HFCL and VVDN Technologies, a product engineering & manufacturing company along with i2e1, a core solutions provider, announced setting up a model PM-WANI village in Baslambi, Haryana.
This model village will provide high speed Wi-Fi to all residents of the otherwise poorly connected Village Baslambi located in Farrukh Nagar Tehsil, Gurugram. The model village showcases HFCL IO's PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points integrated with core solutions by i2e1, an IIT Delhi-based startup that has been one of the major contributors towards conceptualizing the PM-WAN I model whilst working closely with TRAI and DoT.
The village residents are now connecting to PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi, getting authenticated through the app or mobile OTP and are able to access high-speed Internet, thereby gaining digital connectivity to all governance, educational, entertainment and several other services. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 March 2021.
HFCL's consolidated net profit jumped 86.7% to Rs 85.11 crore on 49.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,277.48 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of HFCL declined 2.76% to Rs 28.20 on BSE. HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having its manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU