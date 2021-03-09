HFCL, VVDN Tech to jointly set up model PM-WANI village in Haryana

HFCL and VVDN Technologies, a product engineering & manufacturing company along with i2e1, a core solutions provider, announced setting up a model PM-WANI village in Baslambi, Haryana.

This model village will provide high speed Wi-Fi to all residents of the otherwise poorly connected Village Baslambi located in Farrukh Nagar Tehsil, Gurugram. The model village showcases HFCL IO's PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points integrated with core solutions by i2e1, an IIT Delhi-based startup that has been one of the major contributors towards conceptualizing the PM-WAN I model whilst working closely with TRAI and DoT.

The village residents are now connecting to PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi, getting authenticated through the app or mobile OTP and are able to access high-speed Internet, thereby gaining digital connectivity to all governance, educational, entertainment and several other services. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 March 2021.

HFCL's consolidated net profit jumped 86.7% to Rs 85.11 crore on 49.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,277.48 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Shares of HFCL declined 2.76% to Rs 28.20 on BSE. HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having its manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)