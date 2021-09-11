HGS to help make UK public sector organisations more cost effective

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Saturday announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework renewed the company's approval to supply contact centre and business services solutions on the CCS Framework in the UK.

HGS said the agreement provides public sector organisations with an approved list of suppliers that offer a range of contact centre services, including telephony, email, and web-based communications. The announcement also marks the third time HGS has been named as a supplier on the CCS Framework as part of the RM6181 Contact Centres and Business Services Framework Contract.

Rob Irons, HGS Head of Public Sector Bids said, Our recently renewed agreement with CCS demonstrates our strength in the public sector and our continued commitment to the UK market. We're proud to be continuing to support CCS for the next four years as we understand the importance of the service they provide for public sector organisations. We're delighted by the opportunity to continue sharing our experience and expertise to help make a difference.

HGS is engaged in business process management. HGS with its subsidiaries offer voice and non-voice based services such as contact center solutions and back office transaction processing across America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Middle East.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 144% jump in net profit to Rs 117 crore on a 25.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,550 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of HGS closed 1.56% higher at Rs 2,822.95 on Thursday.

