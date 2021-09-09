Arman Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2021.

Arman Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.88% to Rs 915.15 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4906 shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd lost 3.90% to Rs 1172.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 239.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 3.77% to Rs 51.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd pared 3.20% to Rs 1160. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14805 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd plummeted 2.98% to Rs 164.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32658 shares in the past one month.

